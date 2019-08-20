Scherer, Marilyn A. 1934-2019

CENTERVIEW, Mo. Marilyn Ann Scherer, 85, of Centerview, passed away Aug. 15, 2019, at home and surrounded by her loving family.
Marilyn was born April 18, 1934, in Kansas City, Missouri, the daughter of Garnet and Martha Kroenke.
Marilyn was a graduate of Raytown High School, where she was an excellent basketball player and also was a cheerleader.
On Feb. 7, 1953, she married Marcus A. Scherer, at Longview Chapel, in Lees Summit, Missouri.
They were married for 58 years at the time of his passing.
Marilyn and Marcus were life-long farmers in the Lees Summit and Centerview areas.
Marilyn worked tirelessly alongside her husband in the fields, driving tractors and helping in every way. They were especially noted for planting a grandkid corner, whereby they taught their grandchildren about farming, emphasizing how God provides the harvest.
Grandma Scherer was a loving, doting grandmother and her family was her pride and joy.
Marilyn also had a passion for weaving, and used her skills to make and sell rugs and other woven items. Her business was called Rags to Rugs.
She soon incorporated her love for antiques in the business and opened a shop in her home called Antiques and Country Things, which she operated for several years.
Marilyn was a born-again believer and follower of Christ, and was a member of various congregations over the years, including Evangelistic Center, in Kansas City.
Marilyn was currently a member of JC Cowboy Church, in Warrensburg, Missouri.
She was preceded in death by: her parents; husband, Marcus; a brother, Dr. Gail Kroenke; a son-in-law, Charles Good; and one grandson, Edward Everett Good (little Eddie).
Survivors include: two sons, Dennis Scherer (Marilyn S.), Centerview and Gary Scherer (Debra), Centerview; and two daughters, Marsha Good, Centerview and Mary Lippe (Mark), Independence.
Also surviving are nine grandchildren: Lt. Colonel Everett Good (Meghan), Major Daniel Good (Maryn), Jennifer Taylor (Justin), Rachel Owens (Josh), Matthew Scherer (Katie), Christie Slack (Rowland), Cody Tarr, Katie Woolsey (Tucker) and Sarah Lippe.
She is survived by: 23 great-grandchildren: Trevor, Braden, Fiona, Miles, Sean and Levi Good, Violet, Louisa, Iris and Calla Good, Delaney and Corbin Taylor, Andy, Collin and Graham Owens, Lincoln and Rowan Scherer, Valorie and Kalie Slack, Jared and Jordyn Tarr, and Westin and Colton Woolsey; and numerous other extended family and friends.
She will be greatly missed.
Family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, August 19, 2019, at Sweeney-Phillips & Holdren Funeral Home, in Warrensburg.
A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, also at the funeral home, with Pastor Kevin Mannering officiating.
Burial will be at the historic Lees Summit Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be: Daniel Good, Justin Taylor, Joshua Owens, Matthew Scherer, Rowland Slack, Tucker Woolsey and Sarah Lippe.
Honorary pallbearers will be Lt. Colonel Everett Good, who is deployed overseas.
Memorial contributions are suggested to: JC Cowboy Church Building Fund and checks may be left in care of the funeral home. As published in the Daily Star Journal.
