Samuel D. Fuller, age 76, of Knob Noster, passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at his home.
He was born in Knob Noster on July 25, 1943, the son of Lawrence and Margaret (Markham) Fuller.
Sam was an energetic and innovative man. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to his neighbors and friends. Sam was an enjoyable person to be around and was known for always having a smile or his familiar laughter to share with family and friends.
Sam worked his entire life as a union operator. He was a member of the Operating Engineers Local 101 Union and a lifetime member of VFW Auxiliary Post 4195.
Sam is survived by his brother, Terry (Theresa) Fuller, two nephews; Michael Fuller and Tyson (Kristy) Fuller, a niece, Tina (Jeremy) Brant; as well as numerous great-nieces and a great-nephew.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his life-long companion, Joan Bockelman; a brother, Lawrence Michael Fuller; and a nephew, Troy Fuller.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 28, 2020, at the Sweeney-Phillips & Holdren Funeral Home in Warrensburg, with Reverend Charles Brant officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until service time.
Interment will follow at the Knob Noster Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Michael Fuller, Tyson Fuller, Allen Denny, Steve Yance, Gary Galloway, and Paul Young.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Johnson County Cancer Foundation and may be left in care of the funeral home.
