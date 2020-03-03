Ruth M. Deer, 97, of Warrensburg, MO, formerly of Marshall, took a leap into Heaven on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, March 6, 2020, at Campbell-Lewis Chapel with Rev. Wayne Doolin officiating. Burial will follow in Ridge Park Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to Shriners Hospitals for Children and an online guestbook is available at www.campbell-lewis.com.
Born August 3, 1922, in Marshall, she was the daughter of the late Roy Talbott and Ethel Short Talbott Sperry. Ruth lived in Marshall most of her life, where she was a 1940 graduate of Marshall High School, and then continued her education in Washington D.C. where she received secretarial training. On August 2, 1944 she married Ernest V. Deer who preceded her in death on November 13, 1970. Ruth’s career was spent in the secretarial field working for the Meuschke Agency in Marshall until her retirement. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Marshall and since moving to Warrensburg 15 years ago she attended Grover Park Baptist Church.
Survivors include two sons, Danny Deer (Lorinda) of Farmington and Dale Deer (Terri) of Warrensburg; four grandchildren: William Deer, Elizabeth Wadlow (Jason), James Deer (Nancy) and Carly Stubblefield (Kevin); nine great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, Ruth was preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Blackwell and Gladys Rice.
