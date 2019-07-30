Russell, Sherilyn 1953-2019

BLUE SPINGS, Mo. Sherilyn Kay Russell, 66, of Blue Springs (foremerly of Warrensburg), passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019 at her home.
Sherilyn was born May 14, 1953 in Warrensburg, daughter of Charles and Katie (Morley) Sivils.
She graduated from Leeton High School and attended State Fair Community College in Sedalia.
She was united in marriage to Noel E. Russell December 29, 1972 in Warrensburg. The couple lived at Great Falls, Montana for several years, prior to returning to Warrensburg. They had resided in Blue Springs for the past 15 years.
Sherilyn was a restaurant manager for several businesses including Country Kitchen, Hardees, and Wendys just to name a few.
Her greatest joy in life came from spoiling her grandchildren.
Survivors include her husband, Noel; daughter: Nichole Robinson and Steven Green of Kearney, Missouri; son: Lloyd (Elena) Russell of Blue Springs; four sisters: Dee Lamb of Warrensburg; Kathie Reed of Dallas, Texas; Pamela Sivils of Warrensburg and Crystal Sivils of Warrensburg; five brothers: Darrell Morley of Kansas City, Missouri; Ralph (Carolyn) Sivils of Warrensburg; Stanley (Susan) Sivils of Springfield, Missouri; Steve Sivils of Springfield and Charlie Sivils of Brighton, Missouri; five grandchildren: Logan Robinson, Katelyn Robinson, Oliver Russell, Brennen Green and Brooklynn Green and also, numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters: Cynde Sivils and Susan Sivils and an infant brother, William Sivils.
Celebration of Life Services will be held 3 p.m. Friday, August 2nd at Williams Funeral Chapel in Warrensburg with Chaplain Paula Isgrig of Crossroads Hospice officiating.
The family will receive friends, one hour prior to service, Friday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to American Cancer Society.
Online condolences may be left at www.williamsfuneralchapel.net As published in the Daily Star Journal.
