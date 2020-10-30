Russell “Rusty” Gene Hall, age 64, of Warrensburg, formerly of Platte City, passed away Friday, October 9, 2020, at Warrensburg Manor.
He was born January 14, 1956, in Sweet Springs, the son of Russell and Yvonne (Jackson) Hall.
Russell served in the Army from 1977-1980. After the military, Russell went to school for Aeronautics and obtained his A&P license to become an Aviation Maintenance Technician.
On October 2, 1983, he and Shirley Todd were united in marriage in Miami, Florida, before moving to Missouri in 1985. Russell worked as an airplane mechanic for many years at the Kansas City International Airport.
Russell was the oldest of seven and came from a musically talented family. He taught himself how to play the guitar and harmonica. Russell was also an incredibly talented singer.
Russell was a family man. Aside from playing music, Russell enjoyed spending time with his family camping or cooking out. He was an exceptional man and would help anyone who needed help.
Russell is survived by his wife, Shirley Hall of the home; his sons, Mario Arroyave of Leavenworth, Kan., and Kevin Hall (Nichelle) of Warrensburg; daughters Kristi Wetzel (Jeremy) of Warrensburg and Jenny Jones (Brian) of Knob Noster; and six grandchildren, Justin and Addison Jones, Donovan Wetzel, Keegan, Kaylee, and Kierston Newberry.
Cremation took place under the direction of Sweeney-Phillips & Holdren Funeral Home. A celebration of life will take place at noon on Sunday, October 25, 2020, in Sweet Springs at the Legion Hall located at 903 N. Miller Street. A graveside service will take place on a later date at Payne Cemetery in rural Johnson County, MO.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Russell Gene Hall Memorial Fund with checks made payable to Jennifer Jones and left in care of Sweeney-Phillips & Holdren Funeral Home.
