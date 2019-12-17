Russell Gross, age 66, of Warrensburg, passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019, at his home.
He was born September 4, 1953, in Kansas City, MO, the son of Paul and Shirley (Brown) Gross.
His dad was actively involved in Boy Scouts with him where he became an Eagle Scout.
After ten years together, he and Debbie Ray were united in marriage on August 25, 2019.
Since picking up the guitar for the first time at age 3, as Russ has said, music was his first love and Deb was his second. He played in a wide variety of bands over the years before his final band, the Russ and Deb Show.
Russ did quality assurance work on the Stealth Bomber at the time when it was still high security clearance work, and this brought him to Whiteman Air Force Base. He was a city slicker turned country boy when he bought his 25 acre farm.
Russell is survived by his wife Debbie Gross of the home; his parents, Paul and Shirley Gross of Kansas City, MO; his children, Nathan Gross of Kansas City, MO and Katie (Zac) Heier of Basehor, KS; his step children, Brandie (Aaron) Trott of Warrensburg and Jerry (Amanda) Berry of Warrensburg; his sister Robin Gross (Marvin Boone) of Gladstone, MO; and eight grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 20, at Sweeney-Phillips & Holdren Funeral Home with Pastor Paul Moss officiating. Interment will follow in Union Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until service time Friday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Jacoby Chapel Church and can be left in care of the funeral home.
