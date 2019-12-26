Ruby Marie Bollmeyer, age 85, passed away Tuesday, December 24, 2019, at Warrensburg, Missouri.
Ruby was born February 11, 1934, in Warrensburg the daughter of Blondy Hall and Anna Lee (Reed) Lakey.
On July 1, 1963, she and Lester Bollmeyer were united in marriage in rural Warrensburg. He preceded her in death on May 27, 1982.
Ruby retired from Central Missouri State University after working many years as a cook in several kitchens on the campus. She enjoyed crocheting, coloring, her pets, taking pictures of family and nature, but especially spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and her beloved sister Frances.
Ruby is survived by her children, Mark (Jill) Lakey of Edwards, MO, Raymond (Laura) Bollmeyer of Warrensburg, and Betty (Rusty) Nail of Sedalia; her grandchildren, Michelle, Michael, Mikayla, Marissa, Elizabeth, Kara, and Emily; 10 great-grandchildren; and numerous extended family and friends.
Ruby was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and 12 siblings.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Sweeney-Phillips & Holdren Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Warrensburg Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Mark Lakey, Raymond Bollmeyer, Michael Wilson, Dakota Veasman, Jeff Lakey, and Blondy Lakey.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until service time Saturday at the funeral home.
Memorial Contributions are suggested to The AHC foundation to find a cure for Alternating Hemiplegia of Childhood, a very rare disease that affects her great-granddaughter Landry Wilson. Checks can be made payable to AHC foundation and can be left in care of the funeral home.
