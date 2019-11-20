Ruby C. Harms, age 102, passed away November 19, 2019, at Ridge Crest Nursing Home in Warrensburg where she had lived for many years.
Survivors include a niece, Pat Turner (husband Jack-deceased) of Knob Noster and their daughters, Dana (Scott) Chaffin of Knob Noster and Donna (Dee) Turner-Witbeck of Warrensburg; two nephews; along with additional great-, great-great and great-great-great nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. Thursday, November 21, at the Scrivner-Morrow Funeral Home in Stover with the service beginning at 2:00 p.m.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Stover Cemetery or the charity of the donor’s choice. www.scrivner-morrow.com
