Ruby A. Nagel, 87, of Knob Noster, Missouri, passed away Sunday, December 1, 2019, at Ridge Crest Nursing Center in Warrensburg.
Ruby was born October 6, 1932, at Cole Camp, Missouri, the daughter of Ed and Dora (Anstine) Harms. She graduated from high school in Lincoln. Shortly after graduation, she went to work at Kroger’s, where she met her future husband, Richard. Ruby was united in marriage to Richard A. Nagel on June 25, 1965, at Whiteman AFB. Due to Richard’s military career, the couple resided all over the country. They eventually returned to Whiteman and eventually retired to Knob Noster. Ruby worked in Civil Service at Whiteman for many years. She enjoyed quilting and other craftwork and cooking large meals for her family.
Survivors include four sons: Steve Nagel (Renee) of Knob Noster, MO; Lonnie Nagel (Suzanne) of Kingsville, TX; Lindey Nagel of Sylvania, OH and Leslie Nagel (Kim) of Sylvania, OH; daughter: Lauri Mumford of Sylvania, OH; brother: Earl Harms of Windsor, MO; four grandchildren: Taylor Nagel of Knob Noster, MO; Andrew Mumford of Sylvania, OH; Alex Nagel of Sylvania, OH and Mike Nagel (Holly) of Temperance, MI; three great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard in 2005; four sisters: Maureen Riddle, Erma Schenewark, Viola Schenewark and Laverna Killion; and two brothers: Raymond “Jay” Harms and Leroy “Pete” Harms.
Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 4th, at Williams Funeral Chapel in Warrensburg. Interment will follow at the Knob Noster Cemetery.
The family will receive friends, one hour prior to service, Wednesday at the funeral home. A memorial fund will be established in her name.
