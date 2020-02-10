Roy ‘Bill’ VanWinkle, age 65, of Warrensburg, passed away Friday, February 7, 2020 at the Centerpoint Medical Center in Independence.
Bill was born on March 10, 1954, in Clinton, the son of Forrest and Mildred (Lujten) VanWinkle.
On August 5, 1972, he was united in marriage to Margaret Gillroy in Warrensburg. Bill worked as a mechanic and then as head of maintenance at Ridge Crest Nursing Center in Warrensburg Mo. He enjoyed barbequing, raising and caring for his small herd of cattle, pigs, and chickens, and growing a garden. Bill’s greatest joy was spending time with his grandsons.
He is survived by his wife, a daughter, Amanda Davis (husband John) of Warrensburg; three brothers, Jim VanWinkle of Licking, Missouri, Charles VanWinkle of Springfield, Missouri and Dennis VanWinkle of Knob Noster; three grandsons, Conner, Colten and Carter Davis all of Warrensburg.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents as well as a brother David VanWinkle.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, February 12, 2020, from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at the Sweeney-Phillips & Holdren Funeral Home in Warrensburg. A short informal service will follow at approximately 3:00 p.m.
Donations in Bill’s honor are suggested to the Grandchildren’s Education Fund with checks made payable to Margaret VanWinkle.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.