Ross William Stephens, born July 20, 1941 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, to Ester Marie (Lautenbach) Stephens and Ross Allen Stephens, passed from this life on Friday, October 11, 2019.
He spent three years in the Army and another three years in the Army Reserves, afterwards deciding to go to work for the airline industry. While on the bus headed to airline school in Minneapolis, Minnesota, he would meet his future wife, Jeanece Brantner. They were united in marriage on October 3, 1964, and had just celebrated their 55th anniversary.
Two daughters were born while in Michigan: Sarah Elizabeth and Heather Marie. Four weeks after Heather’s entrance, they moved with Jeanece’s parents to Missouri. He worked for United Airlines for 36 years in Chicago, Grand Rapids and finally Kansas City, retiring in 2000.
He was a self-taught handyman, working on several different projects, including building their own house. He was a history buff and an avid modeler, loving anything related to WWII, and would talk to anyone willing to listen about it.
He was preceded in death by both parents and most of the family, with only a couple of cousins remaining.
He is survived by his wife Jeanece; two daughters, Sarah Stephens (William) of Warrensburg and Heather Craig (Troy) of Clinton; four grandchildren, Amanda Craig of Overland Park, KS, Cameron Craig of Warrensburg, Rachel Gwin of Lawrence, KS, and Samuel Gwin of Warrensburg; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held on Monday, October 14, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., at Sweeney-Phillips & Holdren Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Sunset Hill Cemetery.
Family received friends from 10:00 a.m. until service time Monday at the funeral home.
Contributions may be made in his memory to Church of Christ Temple Lot. Checks can be left in care of the funeral home.
