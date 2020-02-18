Ronald Roy Nimmo, 78 of Centerview, Missouri, passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at home surrounded by family.
Ron’s family will host a Celebration of Life from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday, February 23, 2020, at the Church of Hope, 580 NW 105th Rd., Centerview, MO, 64019. A private inurnment will be held at a later day. Memorials are suggested to a charity of donor’s choice. Memoires of Ron and condolences for his family may be left at www.LedfordFamilyFH.com or on our Facebook Page. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Ralph O. Jones Funeral Home, 306 S. 2nd St., Odessa, MO, 64076, 816-633-5525.
Ron was born on January 26, 1942 in California to Donald R. and Rebecca Mae (Mills) Nimmo. He worked as a Diesel Mechanic for many years until retiring from All Around Truck Sales in 2007. In addition to spending time with his family and friends, Ron enjoyed going to the coffee shop, auctions, farming, raising cattle and horses.
Survivors include two children, Judith DeAnn Racy and husband John and Rebecca Lynn Brookshier and husband Doug both of Centerview, MO; four grandchildren, Ronnie Christian and wife Sarah of Warrensburg, MO, Tiffany Bush and husband Austin of Warrensburg, MO, Jake Brookshier of Centerview, MO and Samantha Brookshier of Centerview, MO; five great-grandchildren, Oliver and Olivia Christian, Josh and Michaela Bush, and Tanner Keller; one brother, Lester Nimmo and wife Janice of Costa Mesa, CA; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Ron was preceded in death by a great-grandchild, Evy Lynn Christian; a brother, Don Nimmo and a sister, Anita McCracken.
