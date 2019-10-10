Rodney (Rod) L. Johnson, 64, of Knob Noster, Missouri, passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, surrounded by his family at home.
Rod was born on October 14, 1954, in Waterloo, Iowa, the son of Laurence and Norma (West) Johnson. He graduated from West High School in the class of 1972, and later joined the United States Air Force. During his service, he was stationed in Fort Hood, Texas; Anderson AFB, Guam; Robins AFB, Georgia; Langley AFB, Virginia; and ultimately Whiteman AFB in Knob Noster, Missouri. After 20 years in the service, he honorably retired in 2002 with the rank of Master Sergeant. He continued to work at Whiteman AFB as a civilian, and retired again in 2017. On January 30, 1981, he married Jane Elizabeth Clancy, and to this union were born a daughter, Shannon, and a son, Ian.
Rod loved the Lord, and was a member of Spirit Chapel at Whiteman AFB. He enjoyed woodworking, coin-collecting, and spending time with his family – especially his grandchildren. In 2010, Rod was diagnosed with non-small cell lung cancer and continued to fight the disease courageously up to his last days. Through any adversity, he was witty, good-natured and held strong to his ethics.
Rod is survived by his wife of 38 years, Jane; daughter, Shannon Okuonghae and her husband Maxim and their two children, Ivan and Anna, all of Kansas City, Missouri; son, Ian Johnson and his wife Diana and their two children, Henry and Gwyneth, all of Kansas City, Missouri; siblings, Sandra Steffeney-Stark of Maine; Marilyn Grice and her husband Steve, both of Spirit Lake, Iowa; and Jeff Johnson and his wife Julie of Rochester, Minnesota; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Laurence and Norma Johnson.
A graveside service with military honors will be held on Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at 1:00 p.m., at Missouri State Veterans Cemetery, 20109 Business MO-13, Higginsville, MO 64037.
In Rodney’s honor, the family suggests contributions be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Donations can be made "in memory of Rodney L. Johnson" directly to the organization or checks may be left in care of Sweeney-Phillips & Holdren Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.