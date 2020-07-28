Robin Lynne Braun Thompson passed away early Friday morning, July 24, at her home after a nearly one-year battle with pancreatic cancer.
Robin was born July 31, 1963, at Clinton Missouri’s Golden Valley Hospital, to Gary and Virginia Braun. Robin and her family resided in Chilhowee, Missouri, for ten years then moved to Warrensburg in 1973.
Robin worked alongside her mother at Wilson’s Café when she was eleven years old until she was fourteen years old, learning about hard work at an early age. In her high school years, she worked at the Daily Star-Journal in the advertising department until she graduated from Warrensburg High School in 1981 and continued working at the DSJ for another 20 years as the darkroom technician. From 2001-2016 Robin worked at Ace Hardware in Warrensburg. She started as a cashier and then management. Many in the community knew Robin from her years working at Ace Hardware, greeting customers with a warm smile and always ready and willing to help them with any questions they may have. The past few years she worked as a health coordinator for MVCAA Head Start of Johnson County. Robin also did volunteer work in her years with Johnson County 4-H, the Blind Boone Park Renovation, and the Johnson County Planning and Zoning Board.
November 1, 1986, Robin married Phillip Thompson in Warrensburg. Robin is survived by her husband, Phil, her mother, Virginia, two brothers, Bob Braun, his wife Jeri, and Tim Braun, his wife, Emily, stepson Ryan, his wife Karen, step granddaughters Gracie and Alice, nephews Cole, Caleb, Collin, Max, Mason, and Brodie, sister-in-law Susan Thompson, her three sons, Di’andre, Jacob and Noah, daughter, Statie, nephews, Dakota and Robert, nieces, Dionna, Emmonie, Javon and Sarah, great nephews, Di’marco and Darion. Great nieces Jordyn, Niomi and Namiyah as well as many extended family cousins.
The service will be private due to COVID-19.
Robin was an incredibly unique, fun, and loving person. She would easily light up a room with her smile, sense of humor, positive spirit, and laughter. She was an avid reader and was a great conversationalist about almost any topic. She loved the outdoors, gardening, her family and friends. Robin rededicated her life to Christ in 2006 and was a member of Church of Hope in Centerview, Missouri.
Robin was a blessing to all who knew her. She was a blessing to our world. Memorials can be sent to Good Shepherd Hospice, GAP Ministries, MVCAA Head Start of Johnson County or Church of Hope in Robin’s memory.
