Roberta Erlene Wonderly, age 92, of Centerview, passed away Friday, October 9, 2020, at her home.
She was born August 31, 1928, the daughter of James and Gladys (Rhynerson) Judd. Roberta graduated from Knob Noster High School. She married Wilbert Jennings (Jay) VanWey on September 4, 1947. They had four children before his passing in December of 1963. Roberta was known for working hard around the home, as a waitress at Hart Café and also as a leather cutter at Town & Country Shoe Factory.
Roberta married Emerald Wonderly on December 6, 1964. They went on to have one son together. After marrying Emerald, Roberta’s primary focus was being a homemaker. She also enjoyed teaching Sunday School at Liberty Baptist Church for several years. Roberta was a member of The Green Door Extension Club, she served as President and active member of the Centerview PTO, as well as helping with The Honey Creek Hikers 4H Club. Roberta was known for her Apple Dumplings and to this day is often a reminisced and requested dessert recipe.
After Kevin introduced Roberta to bowling during his college years, she became active on a bowling team with her sisters for several years. Playing cards with her sisters has also been a lifelong enjoyment. Roberta enjoyed passing recipes and canning skills on to her granddaughters and getting her nails done anytime Breanna and Brittany came home. In her 80s, Roberta traveled out of state to enjoy some Illinois softball. She was an avid sports fan and enjoyed watching all Royals and Chiefs games on television.
Roberta is survived by three sons, Donald (Michelle) Wonderly, Randy (Llewellyn) VanWey, and Kevin (Carla) VanWey, a daughter Sharon Himes; eleven grandchildren, Christiane (Adam) Odle, Caitlin (Levi) Hale, Breanna Wonderly, Brittany Wonderly, Jeremy (Rebecca) VanWey, Jennifer (Jay) Nellesen, Sarah (Lee) Stauffenecker, Rebekah (Brandon) Kienenberger, Jared VanWey, Chris Long and Susan Long; 25 great-grandchildren, Keaton, Asher and Declan Odle; Cambrie, Burklie, Aynslie and Haddlie Hale; Brady, Gracyn, Bryce, Laura Beth and Delia Anne VanWey; Jarrett, Jaron, Joewellyn Terry and Frankie Nellesen; Isaac and Judah Stauffenecker, Kennedy Kienenberger; Christopher, Jacob, David and Jessica Long; and Nicklaus and Noah Hughes; and one great-great-grandson, Emilio Long, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by both of her husbands, a son James David VanWey, all of her siblings and a great-granddaughter, Madison Faith VanWey.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at the Sweeney-Phillips & Holdren Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Warrensburg Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Monday, October 12, 2020, from 7 – 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Liberty Baptist Church.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.