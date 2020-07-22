Robert Thurston, age 93, of Independence, Missouri, formerly of Clinton, passed away Monday July 20, 2020 at the Missouri Veterans Home in Warrensburg, Missouri.
Robert was born November 4, 1926 in Urich, Missouri to Lloyd F. and Eula ‘Lucille’ (Page) Thurston. He graduated High School in 1945. He joined the US Army and served 2 years at the conclusion of World War II. He received the American Campaign Medal and World War II Victory Medal during his service.
Robert married Ruby Ferrel Peterman on May 8, 1954 in St. Clair County. He worked as a meat cutter for the Safeway Grocery Store in Clinton for a number of years. Then moved to Independence and worked for the Meat Cutters Union in Kansas City, Missouri until retiring in the mid 1990’s. Robert had a great sense of humor and loved telling stories, some you did not know if they were true or not.
Survivors include his brother Sam (Helen) Thurston of Knob Noster, Missouri; 3 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; 5 nieces and 1 nephew; and numerous other family and friends.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd F. and Lucille Thurston; his wife, Ruby Thurston; his son, Larry Knisley; and a brother, J.B. Thurston.
Services are scheduled for Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Consalus Funeral Home followed by interment at Englewood Cemetery, Clinton, Missouri. Memorial contributions are suggested to the Missouri Veterans Home in Warrensburg or Crossroads Hospice & Palliative Care of Warrensburg. These can be left in care of the funeral home.
Condolences may be left online at www.ConsalusFuneralHome.com.
