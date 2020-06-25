Robert Thomas Morgan, age 77, of Warrensburg passed away Saturday, June 20, 2020, due to complications from Pneumonia at Lee’s Summit Medical Center.
He was born May 4, 1943, the son of Robert E. and Elizabeth (Rehagen) Morgan.
Robert is survived by his children, Robbie (Bridgett) Morgan, Melissa Hiatte Tammy Morgan and Roger Morgan; one sister, Alice Bounds and one brother, Marshall Morgan, 7 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his sisters, Shirley Saily, Delores Burns and Bonnie Slates; and his brothers, Stanley Morgan and Donald Morgan.
Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Father Joe Bathke officiating. Interment will follow in Liberty Cemetery north of Warrensburg. Pallbearers will be Michael Branch, Terry Morgan, Bruce Bounds, Roger Bounds, Ryan Meyer, John Hiatte, Mark Everet and Paul Stroble. Honorary pallbearers will be Kenneth Branch and Cecil Campbell. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until service time at the church.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Sacred Heart Catholic Church and can be left in care of Sweeney-Phillips & Holdren Funeral Home.
