Robert Maynard “Bob” Martinez passed away early Tuesday, July 28, at Saint Luke’s on the Plaza hospital from kidney transplant complications. He was 78 years old.
He was born Jan 27, 1942 in Fresno, CA, the third of 9 children.
On May 20, 1967 he married Pat Tully at Truax AFB chapel, Madison, WI. They had 2 children, Regina (Gina) of Lakewood CO and Bryan of Jefferson City, MO.
In May of 1963, Bob joined the Air Force to see the world. He spent the first 4 years in WI. From there he was stationed at Oxnard, CA, Elmendorf AFB, AK, Griffins AFB, NY, Luke AFB, AZ, Osan AFB, Korea, and finished his 21 year career at Whiteman AFB.
Bob was a structural painter while in service and continued that career after service in our local area. A couple of his “known-for” characteristics were his weird golf stance, putting ability and his joke telling ability.
Bob is survived by his wife of 53 years, his son & daughter and two granddaughters, Syleste and Lauren. He is also survived by four brothers and two sisters all living in CA.
Besides his parents he was preceded in death by one younger brother and an older sister.
Bob will be cremated. A small Mass for immediate family will be held at 10 am Friday, July 31 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be addressed to the Warrensburg Veterans Home or Sacred Heart Catholic Church. They can be left at Sweeney-Phillips & Holdren Funeral Home or sent to the family residence.
