Robert Lee “Bob” Houk, age 90, of Leeton, passed away Monday, February 24, 2020, at his home.
He was born August 2, 1929, in Clinton, Mo., the son of Raymond Stewart Houk and Florence Buel (Fisher) Houk Rector.
On July 24, 1960, he and Venita Paxton were united in marriage at the United Methodist Church in Leeton, Mo.
Bob was a 1947 graduate of Blairstown High School. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force where he served as a jet engine mechanic instructor in the early 1950’s. In 1956, Bob moved to Leeton and purchased the Leeton Elevator which he owned and operated for over 60 years. He was an active member of the community, a charter member of the Leeton Lions Club, and an active member of the Leeton United Methodist Church. He also served on the Leeton R-X Board of Education, City of Leeton Board of Aldermen, and was a 60-year, 32nd degree member in Freemasonry.
Some of Bob’s favorite activities included woodworking, camping, playing pitch and dominoes. He was an avid Leeton Bulldog Basketball fan. He also enjoyed watching Royals baseball and Mizzou basketball, but none compared to watching his grandchildren play basketball, baseball, football, and tennis.
In addition to his wife, Venita, Bob is survived by two children, Roger (Jill) Houk of Warrensburg and Sandra (Terry) Elwell of Leeton; five grandchildren, Taylor (Elizabeth) Elwell of Leeton, Cameron Elwell of Leeton, Trevor Elwell of Leeton, Ryan (McKenna) Houk of Blue Springs, and Meredith Houk of Warrensburg; two great-grandchildren, Graham Robert Elwell and Ryder Lee Houk; brothers-in-law Larry Paxton, Gary Womble, and Jack Swigert; and numerous nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Florence, and a brother, William Lowell Houk, sisters-in-law Helen Houk, Toni Paxton, Kay Womble, and Thelma Swigert.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, February 28, 2020, at the Leeton United Methodist Church. Interment will follow in Mineral Creek Cemetery with full military honors. Pallbearers will be Taylor Elwell, Cameron Elwell, Trevor Elwell, and Ryan Houk.
The family will receive friends from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 27, at Sweeney-Phillips & Holdren Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Shriner’s Hospital or Leeton United Methodist Church and can be left in care of the funeral home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.