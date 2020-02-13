Robert L. ‘Buddy’ Baker
Robert L. ‘Buddy’ Baker, 95, of Warrensburg, passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at his home.
Buddy was born on November 16, 1924, in Warrensburg, the son of William Carl and Leona (Narron) Baker. He attended high school in Warrensburg and in 1943 enlisted in the United States Army where he served in the Southern Philippines during WWII. On February 2, 1950, he was united in marriage to Martha Frances Walz.
He is survived by his son Robert ‘Bobby’ Baker and wife Julie of Warrensburg, a daughter-in-law Terrie Baker of Warrensburg, one sister Neomia Mae Taraba, and five grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, as well as his long time companion Peggy Nuckles.
In addition to his wife and parents, Buddy was preceded in death by a daughter Gwendlwin Grotzinger, a son, Jeffrey Baker a granddaughter Ginny Grotzinger and multiple brothers and sisters.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 15, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the Sweeney-Phillips & Holdren Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until service time. Interment will follow at Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Warrensburg with full military honors.
Memorial contributions in Buddy’s honor are suggested to the Johnson County Cancer Foundation or the Alzheimer’s Association and may be left in care of the funeral home.
