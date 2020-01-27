Robert George Schwartz Jr., of Boulder, Colorado, passed away from natural causes at his home on January 12, 2020. He was 83. He was surrounded by family and friends.
Robert was born during a snowstorm on May 2, 1936, in Colorado Springs to Carrie Lee Mathers Schwartz and Robert George Schwartz Sr. He had one younger sister, Patricia Schwartz. Robert was married to Sarah Ann Walton, the true love of his life, on August 29, 1958, in South Bend, Indiana; they were married just shy of 50 years. Robert earned his Bachelor of Arts degree in English literature at the University of Colorado Boulder, was a legacy member of Chi Psi social fraternity. He earned his Ph.D. in 18th Century English literature, from the University of Missouri, Columbia. He and Sarah raised their three children, Robert G. Schwartz III, Michael Walton Schwartz, and Anne Winifred Schwartz Brown in Warrensburg, Missouri. Robert served on the Warrensburg, RVI local school board for nine years, seven of those years as school board president. As a university professor at the University of Central Missouri (UCM), he taught 18th century literature and freshman composition. For the last 11 years of his time at UCM, he served as the Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences. Robert was a devout Episcopalian, serving multiple parishes as a vestry member, Senior Warden, Chalice Bearer, Lecter, diocesan delegate, Bishop’s Standing Committee and more. He served on the Board of Directors for the Episcopal Seminary of Southwest in Austin, Texas, for 12 years and taught classes on the history of the Episcopal Church. He has been a member of St. John’s Episcopal Church in Boulder since moving back home to Colorado in 2010. He was a former private pilot, enjoyed opera, reading, traveling, hunting, fly fishing, golfing, cooking and entertaining, feeding his birds, and was a Master Gardner along with his wife.
Robert is survived by his three children Robert “Tad” (Theresa) of Flower Mound, Texas, Michael of Saint Cloud, Minnesota, Annie (Douglas) of Boulder, Colorado, five grandchildren: Robert, Hannah, Myles, Stella and Ruby and two great-grandchildren: William and Noelle. He is preceded in death by his wife, Sarah.
A memorial service is being planned for May 2, 2020, at 10:00AM at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Boulder, CO.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to…St. John’s Episcopal Church, 1419 Pine St. Boulder, CO 80302
