Robert E. Tennyson, 69 of Warrensburg, Missouri passed away March 18, 2020 at his home. Due to the current CDC restrictions, services will be private.
Private interment will follow at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery at Higginsville, with Military Graveside Honors being provided by the United States Marine Corps.
