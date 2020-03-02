Robert “Bob” MacMillan, CM Sgt, 87, a resident of Blue Springs, MO, passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020, in Springdale, AR. He was born November 29, 1932, in Red Bank, NJ, to Malcolm and Marion (Rogers) MacMillan.
Chief Master Sergeant Robert D. MacMillan served his country proudly in the United States Air Force, spending 28 years, 8 months, and 12 days in service.
Survived by his wife Phyllis MacMillan of Blue Springs, MO, 2 children, 2 step-children, 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Service and burial details can be found at meyersfuneralchapel.com
