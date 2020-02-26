Robert “Bob” Phillip Showers, of Warrensburg, Missouri, passed away on February 14, 2020.
Robert was born August 7, 1951, in Lake City, IA, to Nedra and Edward Showers. He grew up in Gowrie, IA, and was a 1969 graduate of Prairie High School. He was a man of many talents; a championship bowler who once won a car at a tournament, while he, his dad, and siblings won a state bowling tournament in Iowa. He was a member of the high school football team and a musician, playing the tuba and the double bass. He also played a lot of golf and was known to rattle home a putt or two. Bob always appreciated a great concert, quoting his favorite movies, and watching sports. He also enjoyed road trips to different football stadiums around the country to watch the Missouri Tigers.
He received an undergraduate degree in accounting from Morningside College in Sioux City, IA. Bob found a passion for working on college campuses. He went to work for Morningside College after graduation before working in the Controller’s Office at the University of Missouri-Columbia. He loved his time working at Mizzou and became a lifelong fan of the Tigers. He returned to work for Morningside College and earned his Masters in Accounting from the University of South Dakota. After that, he accepted a comptroller job at St Mary’s University in San Antonio, TX, before moving to St. Joseph, MO, as the Vice President of Finance at Missouri Western State College. While there, he discovered his love of teaching accounting. He transferred to University of Central Missouri, starting in the accounts department and then transitioning into an adjunct professor of accounting until his retirement. While at Central, Bob took pride in being a sponsor for the Sigma Epsilon fraternity.
Bob was a Certified Public Accountant and a Certified Financial Planner. When he wasn’t working on campus, he built an investment and accounting business, Showers Financial. Whether he was working with coworkers, students, or clients he valued building relationships with everyone he met. Bob was a proud supporter of Central Missouri athletics, sponsoring the Coaches Show during football season. For years, he served as a member of the Finance Committee in the University’s Foundation Board.
He is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his siblings Christine Vincent, Kevin (Juanita) Showers, and Kirk (Machelle) Showers; wife Rebecca (Dull); son Robert (Jamie) Showers; daughter Emily (Joshua) Krautmann; stepdaughter Kaitlyn; his grandchildren; nieces and nephews; great-nieces and nephews.
Bob’s family will host a Celebration of Life from 3pm to 5pm, Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Fitters Pub, 131 W. Pine St, Warrensburg MO.
