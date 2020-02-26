Rita Cecilia Gardner, 67, passed away in her home with the love of her life of 49 years by her side, to Neuroendocrine Cancer on Monday, February 17, 2020.
She was born July 26, 1952, in Williamsport, PA, to Donald & Jacqueline (Cowher) Eck Sr. She was the oldest of four. Donald Eck Jr. her brother, and two sisters, Patty (John) Terry and Karla (Curt) Brelsford.
Rita and Robert L Gardner Sr., high school sweethearts were married April 11, 1970. Rita and Bob were hard working, family centered, loyal and loving couple. They had two children, Laura L Gardner, and Robert L Gardner Jr.
She is survived by her husband, Bob, and their two children Laura and Rob. Six grandchildren, Jamey LaFernier, Hannah ( Basse) LaFernier, Joseph LaFernier, Cecelia LaFernier, (her first great-grand-daughter will be born in April) James Gardner and Victoria Good and many nieces and nephews. She is survived by her best friend Susan Everett whom she loved like a sister. She is also survived her brother-in-law, David Gardner, and sister-in-law, Peggy Dincher.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Donald Eck Jr., her father, Donald Eck Sr., and most recently her mother, Jacqueline (Cowher) Eck as well as her mother-in-law, Rachel (Norris) Gardner and father-in-law, Leonard Gardner.
Rita was blessed with many caring friends and neighbors. She loved to entertain and visit with friends. Her favorite place to be was in the kitchen cooking for friends and family or being outside.
Rita was kind, giving and compassionate and was loved by all who knew her.
Rita was a devout Catholic and attended mass regularly, Rita and Bob were members of Saint Anthony's Catholic Church.
The family asks in lieu of flowers, to donate in Rita’s name to the Aurora House Foundation, 2646 W. 18th Street, Weslaco, TX 78596.
Memorial Services will be held at a later date.
My thoughts and prayers are with you all in this difficult time.
