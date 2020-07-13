Rikki E. Dempsey, 39, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Campbell-Lewis Chapel in Concordia with William W. Harlow officiating. Burial will follow at Richmond Memory Gardens in Richmond. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday at Campbell-Lewis Funeral Home in Concordia. Social distancing will be observed at all events and masks are strongly encouraged. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to family choice and an online guestbook is available at www.campbell-lewis.com
Born June 18, 1981 in Richmond, MO, she was the daughter of John David Markworth and Belinda Ann Tippins Markworth who both survive. On September 14, 2019 she married Timothy R. Dempsey who survives of the home. Rikki was a co-owner and operator of Dempsey’s BBQ in Concordia.
In addition to her parents, John and Belinda; and her husband, Tim; she is survived by one son, Zayn D. Duncan; three step-children: Mikhayla, Abigail and Grant Dempsey; one sister, Jerri Estill; her in-laws, Dave and Connie Wray; as well as other extended family.
Rikki was preceded in death by a sister, Betty Markworth.
