Ricky Neal, 65, of Sunrise Beach, passed away at St. Mary’s Hospital, Jefferson City on November 17, 2019.
A private family service is being planned.
He was born in Warrensburg on November 19, 1953, to Robert and Betty VanBlarcum Neal. He owned and operated Another Project construction company in the Lake area.
Ricky is survived by his mother, Betty Neal and sister, Joy North both of Ashland and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Ricky was preceded in death by his father, Robert Neal.
