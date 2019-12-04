Ricky David Cavallaro, 66 of Warrensburg, Missouri, passed away unexpectedly Monday, December 2, 2019, at his home.
Ricky was born August 26, 1953, at Omaha, Nebraska; son of Joseph and Betty (Lange) Cavallaro. He graduated high school from Lewis Central in Council Bluffs. Shortly after, he enlisted in the United States Air Force. Ricky was united in marriage to Valerie Rae May on June 16, 1973 in Council Bluffs. The couple made their home at Duluth, Minnesota, for nearly four years. In 1976, they relocated to Knob Noster for Ricky to continue his Air Force career at Whiteman AFB. He eventually left the military to attend college. Ricky attended CMSU in Warrensburg, where he received his Bachelors as well as his Masters in Industrial Safety Management. He was employed with Stahl Specialty from 1985 to 2005. He worked for American Foundry Society in Chicago from 2005 to 2007, where he served as Director of Membership Services. Next, Ricky worked at Blount Industries in Kansas City, until retiring in August of 2018. He was working part time at Lowe’s at the time of his passing.
He enjoyed fishing and he was an avid Nebraska Huskers and Green Bay Packers fan. He was a member of First Assembly of God in Warrensburg for nearly thirty years, where he served as Deacon and also, Sunday School Teacher. More recently, Ricky was a member of Johnson County Cowboy Church. He was a member of World Safety Organization and he served on the Johnson Co. Emergency Preparedness Board. He also taught part-time at UCM for many years, and several years at Metropolitan Community College in Kansas City. Ricky was very active in Softball Coaching through Parks and Recreation.
Survivors include his wife, Valerie; daughter: Amanda Bliss (Mark) of Warrensburg, MO; three grandchildren: Chase Ryan Johnston, Conner Grant Johnston, Meghan Shea Johnston, and another one the way; three sisters: Mary Jane Canavan of Sparks, NV; Billi Jean Sullivan of Sanger, TX and Carol Loose (Ed) of Council Bluffs, IA; brother: Joe Cavallaro of Council Bluffs, IA; brother-in-heart: Jerry Call (Jean) of Lee’s Summit, MO; father and mother- in- law: Richard and Ruth Man of Council Bluffs, IA. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Nick Cavallaro.
Funeral service will be 1:30 p.m. Monday, December 9th, at J. C. Cowboy Church with Pastor Kevin Mannering officiating.
Interment will follow at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery at Higginsville with Full Military Honors provided by United State Air Force Honor Guard, V.F.W., Post #2513 and American Legion, Post #131.
The family will receive friends, one hour prior to service, Monday at the church.
A memorial fund is being established in Ricky’s name.
Arrangements entrusted to Williams Funeral Chapel in Warrensburg.
