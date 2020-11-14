Richard M. Delap, age 85, of Warrensburg, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at the Missouri Veterans Home.
Richard was born September 15, 1935, in Warrensburg, MO.
On March 18, 1969, he and Elaine Deardorff were united in marriage in Warrensburg, MO.
Richard proudly served in the United States Air Force. In 1975, he retired after 22 years as a Master Sergeant.
After retiring from the Air Force, Richard entered college and completed his degree in Industrial Safety. He was the manager of the Derby Gas Station while attending college and then worked at the University of Central Missouri (UCM) for many years. After retiring from the university Richard went to work at Warrensburg High School. At UCM he was inducted into the Sports Hall of Fame in the support category.
Richard loved work, but more than work he loved his family. He was a great husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather.
Richard is survived by his wife Elaine of the home; his children, James Delap, Lisa Treece, Sarah Goodwater, and Becky Rush all of Warrensburg, MO, John Phillips, Clark Phillips, and Robert Phillips all of Virginia; 19 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren; a large extended family and many friends.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, November 11, 2020, with services at 11 a.m. Thursday, November 12, 2020, at Sweeney-Phillips & Holdren Funeral Home.
The family would like to thank all the wonderful nurses and staff of the Missouri Veterans Home and Arbors Memory Care Facility. We will be forever grateful for the loving care given to Richard.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America.
