Richard I. Campbell, age 71, of Tiffin, MO (formally Warrensburg, MO), passed peacefully on Sunday, December 15, 2019, surrounded by his family. Born December 13, 1948, in Norton, KS, he was the son of the late Glenn and Jessie (Dickerson) Campbell. He graduated from College High in Warrensburg, MO, in 1967.
Richard served in the United States Air Force from 1968 to 1972 in Germany. He met and married his wife Jo of 47 years in 1972 in Warrensburg, MO.
Richard took a Civil Service position on Whiteman Air Force Base in March of 1973, where he served members of the military and their families for 41 years, retiring in May 2014. Richard was an avid lover of all things sports and enjoyed rooting for the KC Chiefs and KC Royals, he also loved bowling spending a lot of years on leagues as well. Richard and Jo joined Grover Park Baptist Church in June 1974 where he faithfully served as a Deacon and a member, while also singing in the church choir and spending fun times with the wild bunch.
Richard is survived by his wife, Jo Ellen (Brown) Campbell; along with his three daughters; Janet Campbell of Independence, MO, Susan Randall of Madison, WI, Diane (Rob) Moore of Fredericksburg, VA; five grandchildren, Caleb Jarvis, US Navy Middle East, Brendan, Colin, Dylan and Elizabeth Moore of Fredericksburg, VA; one brother Virgil Campbell of Blue Springs, MO and a niece and nephew Jennifer Campbell and Patrick Campbell of Lee’s Summit, MO, along with numerous cousins and extended family.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 21, at Grover Park Baptist Church with the Reverends Dr. Randy Neal and Ron Marsh officiating. Interment will follow in Warrensburg Memorial Gardens Cemetery with full military honors.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until service time Saturday at the church.
Serving as pallbearers will be Greg Greer, Elray Doerflinger, Kennie Breon, Pete Whittman, George Clossin and Caleb Jarvis.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Jeff Gibson, Ken Fowler, Gene Ording, Doug Fritts, Paul Kozlovski, Don Laughlin, Bill Gravely, Paul Evan and Neil Wray.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to the Missouri Veterans Home or The American Cancer Society.
