Richard A. Baile died Mar. 19, 2020, at home in Houston, TX. “Dick” was 99 years old.
Dick is preceded in death by his parents, Arthur Hamilton and Vida Lunn Baile; his sister, Catherine, his wife, Frances, his son, John, and his daughter, Ann. Dick is survived by his brother, Charles; his children, Carolyn, Betsy and James; ten grandchildren and five great-grandsons.
In lieu of customary remembrances, memorial contributions in honor of Dick may be directed to Geoscientists Without Borders, a non-profit that supports humanitarian applications of geoscience around the world, 8801 S. Yale Ave., Suite 500, Tulsa, OK, 74137.
Please visit Dick’s online memorial tribute at https://www.GeorgeHLewis.com where memories and words of comfort and condolences may be shared electronically with his family.
