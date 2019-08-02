Rice, Kevin 1959-2019

STAUNTON, Va. Kevin R. Rice, age 59, died on July 29, 2019 in Staunton.
He had battled a long, rare, disabling neurological disease.
Kevin is survived by: his former wife and friend, Cindy Rice; his children Christopher Rice, Shannon (Rice) Kruger, Anthony Rice and Nathan Rice. He is also survived by his father, Raymond Rice and his sister, Melissa (Rice) Bodenhamer.
Kevin was born on September 30, 1959 to parents Raymond and Janice (Elliott) Rice.
He graduated from Warrensburg High School in 1978. He married Cindy Blazek in August of 1983 and the couple had four children together.
Throughout his life, he worked for numerous cable companies and settled in Virginia.
Kevin enjoyed hunting, fishing, and cars.
A private family viewing will be held in Staunton. As published in the Daily Star Journal.
