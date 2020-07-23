Rex Edwin Olpin (55) was born to Margaret and Larry Olpin in Salt Lake City, Utah on November 1, 1964. Rex passed away on July 2nd, 2020 after an apparent heart attack in his home in Folsom, California.
Rex graduated from Warrensburg High School in 1983. He spent two years serving in Geneva Switzerland as a missionary for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Rex attended University of Missouri and Central Missouri State University. Rex graduated from BYU in 1989 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics. He earned a Master's Degree of International Management in 1990 from Thunderbird University. Rex loved to travel and visited over 40 counties.
He met his wife, Ruth Johnson, while serving as a missionary. They were married May 12, 1988 in the Manti, Utah Temple for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Rex was a dedicated husband and father to four children Erin, Ben, Richard, and James Olpin and 5 grandchildren.
A memorial service on July 13th, 2020 2100 California Circle, Rancho Cordova California. More details including a link to the service can be found at https://everloved.com/life-of/rex-olpin/
