Rebecca Sue Knaus, age 55, of Knob Noster passed away Thursday, November 7, 2019, at her home.
She was born October 9, 1964, in Sedalia, MO, the daughter of George and Marguerite (Howard) Knaus.
Becky is survived by her siblings, Mary (Lester) Flory, Howard (Leona) Knaus, Sarah Knaus, Ralph (Sharon) Knaus and Merl (Janice) Knaus. She also leaves many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held at 10:00 a.m. on Sunday, November 10, at Old German Baptist Brethren Church. Interment followed in Wampler Cemetery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.