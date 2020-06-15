On June 4th, 2020 Becky Jo lost her battle with lung cancer at the home of Ed and Janice Johnson, in Warrensburg, MO. She was 47.
Becky was born to parents Robert Smith and Diane Dicioccio on September 18th, 1972, in Gainesville, FL. Throughout her life she had always shown a love for cooking, music, ﬂowers, being an active member of the Church of Christ and of course, her family.
Becky was living in Higginsville, MO, at the time of her death. Before moving back home she lived near the New Port Richey area in Florida. She spent about 10 years in Florida where both of her children were born. She was a faithful member of the New Port Richey Church of Christ. When she moved back to Higginsville she continued her faith with the Higginsville Church of Christ under the Eldership of David West and Ed Johnson.
As a single mother she put herself through college at the University of Central Missouri, in Warrensburg, and while raising her two children obtained a degree in Social Work and was able to graduate with honors. From there she secured a job as a social worker out of Johnson County.
She is survived by her two children: Austin and Adelin Baynum. Her father and step-mother: Robert and Lisa Smith. Her mother: Diane Dicioccio. Her brother and sister-in-law: Eric and Sabrina Smith. Her step-brother: Justin Dicioccio. Her four uncles: Brent Smith, Ron Akin, Gary Akin and Norman Akin. Her two aunts: Debbie Howerton and Betty Brown. Her four cousins: Laurie Ikenberry, Lisa Ikenberry, Missy Smith and Paul Smith. And her three nieces: Monica, Gracie and Jo Smith.
There was a private cremation held for immediate family at 10:30 am on Tuesday, June 9th, at Complete Cremation & Funeral Service in Harrisonville, MO.
In place of a funeral service Becky requested a memorial gathering to celebrate her life to be arranged at a future date for her family and friends.
The family is grateful for condolences but in lieu of ﬂowers, if so moved or interested, you may make checks payable to the “Rebecca J Baynum Revocable Trust.” These may be mailed to: Rebecca J Baynum Revocable Trust c/o Ed Johnson - Trustee 71 High Drive Warrensburg, MO 64093.
Nehemiah 8:10 “Do not grieve for the joy of the Lord is your strength.”
