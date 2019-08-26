Rebecca " Becky" Christine Schmidt, age 58, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at home surrounded by her family in Chilhowee, Missouri.
She was born on Thursday, August 24, 1961, in Sedalia, Missouri, to James W. Bolton and Thelma L. Robinson. Becky was raised by her step-father Richard Arlen Robinson and her mother Thelma L. Robinson.
She was a graduate of North Andrew High School in Rosendale, Missouri, the Class of 1979. Becky lived in Laurie, Missouri, before moving to Chilhowee, ten years ago. Becky attended Church in Chilhowee, she was a born-again Christian.
She is survived by her mother, Thelma L. Robinson; one daughter, Tommie Lawrie; three brothers, Lee Roy Stanley and wife Alberta, Mark Paxton and Darrell Bolton; five sisters, Brenda L. Miller, Tina Walker and husband Ken, Susan Little and husband Michael, Letha Steward and Shirley Bolton; one grandchild, Dalton Mitchell; many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, James W. Bolton; step-father, Richard Arlen Robinson; one daughter, Cheryl Lawrie; two brothers, James Dale Bolton and Michael Eugene Paxton; and one sister, Diana Faye Hayden.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Chilhowee Baptist Church on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at 1:00PM, as a request of the family, cards can be sent to Tommie Lawrie at 206 N. Ohio St. Apt 8, Chilhowee, MO 64733.
Arrangements under the direction of the Campbell-Cast Funeral Home, Holden, MO.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.