Phyllis Lorraine Steinbach passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020. She was born to Everett G. and Frances E. (Betty) Good on May 4, 1946. She attended College High School class of 64 and received a BS in Business Education from CMSU (UCM, class of 68). She married Lawrence B. (Larry) Steinbach on August 27, 1966. She lived in the Centerview area most of her life. She was a substitute teacher, legal secretary, worked for charitable organizations and operated an Avon business. Her proudest accomplishments were as a wife, mother and grandmother.
She is survived by her husband Larry, daughters Sheila (David) Richner, Stacy (Todd) Dale, and Diane (Justin) Buttram. She is also survived by her grandchildren Gabriel (Rebekkah) Richner, Ben Richner and fiancée Aanna Sapp, Tim Richner, Abigail Richner, Kirsten (Cameron) Horn, Adrian Dale, Hailey Buttram and Conner Buttram. She is also survived by foreign-exchange daughter Konni Pauly and husband Mark and children Lissy and Benedikt.
Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, there will be a private graveside service at the Centerview Cemetery. A celebration of life service will be scheduled at a later date.
Phyllis requests that if you want to send flowers, please take them to someone today for them to enjoy.
Cards and memories can be mailed to 1505 Pebblecreek Dr., Warrensburg MO 64093. Memorial contributions can be made to Reese School in care of the Warrensburg Schools Foundation, attn. Judy Long, 201 South Holden St., Warrensburg, MO 64093 or can be left at the funeral home.
Arrangements entrusted to Williams Funeral Chapel in Warrensburg.
Online condolences may be left at www.williamsfuneralchapel.net.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.