Phillips, Ernest 1929-2019

Ernest Christopher Collins Sr. of Warrensburg, died Saturday, July 27, 2019 at St. Lukes Hospice House, Kansas City, Missouri.
He was born on December 27, 1929 in Warrensburg to Laura Frances (Woods) and Christopher William Collins, both deceased.
Ernest was a career serviceman serving in the United States Air Force for twenty years. He was proud of his country and proud to have served. In 1967, he was deployed to Vietnam in aircraft transportation, working as a B-52 bomber mechanic.
Ernest married Mary Ruth (Goodwin) Collins whom is deceased.
They had nine children: daughter Marilyn ( Roy) (both deceased), Tulsa, Oklahoma; sons: Ernest Collins, Jr, (Becky), Kansas City, Mo,William Collins (Penny McCracken) Shawnee, Kansass; Roger Collins, Kansas City; daughters: Ruth Rusk, Normal, Illinois; Laura Collins, Kansas City; Brenda Morris, Warrensburg, Linda Rucker, (deceased), (Jerry, surviving spouse), Warrensburg; Evelyn Collins Taylor, Warrensburg.
He is survived by 15 grandchildren: Lisa Johnson, (Tommy), Houston, Texas; Joyce Johnson, (Ashley), Houston; Bryan Collins, Kansas City; Robyn Hudson, Kansas City,; Kyle Collins, Kansas City; Patrice Rusk, Normal, Illinois; Brent Rusk, Bloomington, Illinois; Dominique Rucker, Warrensburg, Adrain Rucker, Warrensburg, Ashely Conley (Kris), Warrensburg, Nikki Morris, (Clint Corson), Warrensburg, Andre Morris, (Ashley Caldwell), Warrensburg, Kevin Morris, Jr., (Jade Jones), Warrensburg, Christopher Taylor, Warrensburg, and Jon Norwood, Warrensburg.
Eight great-grandchildren: Tremayne Dortch, Houston, London Johnson, Houston, Jordan Hudson, Lucas Freeman (Collins), Kansas City, Xavier Morris; Kendall Conley, Houston Morris; Kendrick Morris; all of Warrensburg.
He is also survived by his only brother, Kenneth Walter Collins, Warrensburg, four nieces: Jacqueline McKinney, Kansas City, Gwendolyn Griggs, Grandview, Missouri; Phyllis Collins, Kansas City, Sherry Collins, San Diego, California, two great nieces: Tyra Griggs, Donai Griggs, both of Aurora, Colorado. and Aunt JoeAnn Collins, (dear family friend), Kansas City.
Ernest was a member of the Warrensburg City Council, Toastmaster Club, Lions Club, VFW (American Legion); Howard School Preservation Council, and the oldest member of his beloved church Hobart Chapel, CME.
He traveled the world and taught his children well. He loved his children and grandchildren very much. He loved to talk about their accomplishments and how proud he was of them. He helped many people in his lifetime whether financially or leading by example.
Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 3 at Sweeney-Phillips & Holdren Funeral Home.
Interment will follow in Warrensburg Memorial Gardens Cemetery with full military honors.
Ernests family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until service time Saturday at the funeral home. Visitors are welcome between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home and can be met by the family from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the American Heart Association, the American Legion Post 131, or the National Kidney Foundation and can be left in care of the funeral home. As published in the Daily Star Journal.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.