Minnie Marie Phenix, 85, Warrensburg, passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at her granddaughters home in Holden, Missouri.
Marie was born September 5, 1933, near Tipton, Missouri, daughter of George Gross and Minnie (Potts) Gross. She graduated from Tipton High School.
Minnie was united in marriage to Virgil Phenix on April 4, 1952, at Harrison, Arkansas. Marie worked for Town & Country Shoes in Warrensburg and Sedalia for over 30 years. She later worked for Unitog, retiring in 1999.
Survivors include: her son, Jerry (Shelley) Phenix of Holden; daughter, Vickie Wright (Tom McCormack) of Warrensburg; three sisters, Verni Brownfield of Centertown, Missouri; Fern (Don) Jones of California, Missouri, and Joan Jones of Stover, Missouri; two brothers, Mack (Ronda) Gross of Jefferson City, Missouri, and David (Betty) Gross of Tipton; seven grandchildren: Danny Wright of Warrensburg; Kristy VanLew (Johnny Fields) of Holden; Steven Phenix (Andrea McMechan) of Holden; Dustin (Francoise) Pellett of Paris, France; Joe Council of West Virginia; Bobby (Jacque) Bradley of Louisburg, Kansas, and Tommy Bradley of Belton, Missouri; 24 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by: her husband, Virgil; daughter, Virta Bennett; son, Walter Phenix; three brothers, Denver Ray Gross, Frank Gross, and Elbert Gross; and sister, Mary Lawrence.
Funeral Services: will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, July 13th at Williams Funeral Chapel in Warrensburg.
Clergy with Pastor Mike Wakeman officiating.
Interment will follow at Warrensburg Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Visitation: the family will receive friends, one hour prior to service, Saturday at the funeral home.
Honorary Pallbearers: will be Kristy VanLew, Kelsey Dabs-Logan, Jack Wright, Joe Council, Austen VanLew, Clayton VanLew and Devin Gates.
Pallbearers: will be: Danny Wright, Jaden Wright, Johnny Fields, ll; Johnny Fields, III; Kenzie Phenix, McKenzie Fields, Steven Phenix and Dustin Pellett.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Johnson County Cancer Foundation in care of the funeral home.
Online condolences may be left at www.williams funeralchapel.net As published in the Daily Star Journal.
