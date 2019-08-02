Pennington, Chester

Chester Pennington
KANSAS CITY, Mo. Chester Michael Pennington, 63, Kansas City, passed July 29, 2019 at NKC Hospice.
Survivors include: companion, Cheryl Blackshere; son, Michael Pennington; granddaughter, Amelia; daughter, Destiny Crabtree (John); granddaughter, Eden; sisters Debbie Sutton (Mike), Melinda Milner (Steve), Teresa Wright (Kevin).
Graveside services at Warrensburg Memorial Gardens Cemetery at 11 a.m. on August 11, 2019. As published in the Daily Star Journal.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.