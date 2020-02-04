Omer Frank, age 76 of Warrensburg, MO passed away on January 8, 2020. He is survived by his wife Shirley (Stevenson) Frank and four children Scott Frank, Randy Frank, Steve Frank, and Anne (Frank) Bott. Beloved brother to Donnie Frank, Lloyd Frank, Joe Frank, Bea Gibbons, Janie Doobay, Diane Hoelle, and Sue Denny. Treasured Grandpa to ten grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents Raymond and Marie (Sullivan) Frank of Elma, IA. Omer was born in Elma, IA to Raymond and Marie (Sullivan) Frank on April 8, 1943. Omer grew up on the family farm as one of 8 kids. His academic endeavors began at the Lourdes Catholic School to his graduation from Cresco High School in 1960. With a wrestling scholarship in hand, he attended Iowa State University to receive his Bachelor’s degree in Physical Education in 1964. Omer was a member of the ISU wrestling team all four years of college. During that time, he married his sweetheart, Shirley Stevenson, also of Elma, IA. They would soon welcome their first born, Scott in 1965. Omer and his family made the move to Warrensburg, MO, following the encouragement of his older brother, Joe, to attend Central Missouri State University. He labored and persevered working summers to pay his tuition until he received his Master’s Degree in Physical Education in 1967. After the birth of his second son, Randy, Omer continued to pursue his passion for knowledge until the completion of his doctoral degree in Transportation Safety from the University of Utah. Omer and Shirley returned to Warrensburg where he began his professional career as assistant professor in the College of Safety Science and Technology at Central Missouri State University. Here, he and Shirley welcomed two more children, Steve and Anne. In 2010 he retired from UCM, Professor Emeritus, after devoting 42 years of his life to the University. Omer carried numerous passions including his love for wrestling. Beginning as a youngster wrestling pigs on the Iowa farm, he would later claim an Iowa State Wrestling championship. He went on to wrestle at Iowa State University with his brother Joe Frank where he would further develop his skills as an athlete. He served as Assistant Coach and briefly Head Coach to the Mules wrestling team. For years to come Omer would often be found in a wrestling room mentoring and growing the youth of the sport. Outside of his endeavors in education and shaping of his family, Omer’s life would be filled with endless pursuits, passions and fantastical stories. Here begins the real story of Omer Frank... As an expert in safety, Omer was proficient at stacking ladders in the tractor’s front loader to chainsaw endless trees on his farm. Exercising his tremendous skill in unconventional transportation of livestock, sale barn workers wouldn’t bat an eye when they would load the latest calf or pig into the backseat of the family Toyota. Every good Frank kid has a deep and memorable experience holding a 200 pound calf driving down the road at 50 miles an hour. Imparting to countless young wrestlers the frustrating helplessness and inability to breath as a result of being on the bottom of the Frank Ride. “Grind! Grind! Grind!” Gracing the landscape of Missouri with numerous metal sculptures as a scrapyard artist. Lending a helping hand in building, constructing or beautifying a person’s home or land, he lived strong the adage of “Neighbor helping Neighbor”. Finding worth in people, places, and things others would turn away. Seeing the luster through the tarnish. The value in the undervalued. Omer’s ability to own a room with his infectious smile, resounding belly laugh, and endless tall tales. You’d better set aside a few hours if Omer’s coming over! We will miss all the traits that made this man great. He was a force of nature that was able to connect with many people.
Services will be held on February 16, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 300 S. Ridgeview Drive, Warrensburg, Missouri. A Catholic Mass will be held at 2:00 pm in the Sanctuary. All are welcomed to bring your stories and memories to the Celebration of Life at 3:00 pm in the basement of the church. Interment will follow at a later date in the Lourdes Cemetery, Elma, IA.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Frank Family Achievement Scholarship as well as care and condolences to: Randy Frank, 636 S. Melborn Street, Dearborn, MI 48124. Arrangements by Hackett-Metcalf Funeral Home, Dearborn, MI www.hackettmetcalf.com
