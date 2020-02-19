Norman Wilbur Maloney, 93, passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020, at the Missouri Veterans Home in Warrensburg, MO.
A Celebration of Life with Military Honors will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, February 29, 2020, in the chapel of the Missouri Veterans Home (1300 Veterans Road, Warrensburg, MO 64093).
Arrangements entrusted to Campbell-Cast Funeral Home, Holden MO.
