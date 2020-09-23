Norma Lee Johnson, age 82 of Holden, passed away on Sept. 21, 2020 at Pleasant Hill Health and Rehabilitation Center. Graveside services will be on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 at Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Warrensburg, Mo. at 2:00 PM. Visitation will be from 1-2 pm at the cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to the Campbell Cast Funeral Home in Holden, Mo.

