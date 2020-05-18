Norma Jean (Atkinson) Bysor, 62, of Chilhowee, MO, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020, at Research Medical Center in Kansas City, MO.
She was born February 24, 1958 in Kansas City, MO, the daughter of Russell Leonard and Opal (Atkinson) Casteel.
For service information and full obituary, please visit www.castfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Campbell-Cast Funeral Home, Holden, MO.
