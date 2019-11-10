Neva Ruth Brockman, age 86, of Warrensburg passed away Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at Country Club Care Center.
She was born October 29, 1933 in Alma, MO, the daughter of Jack and Hellen (Hall) Arndt.
Ruth worked as a ticket taker at the Star Theater in downtown Warrensburg. It was there she fell in love with an usher, James Brockman. On August 20, 1954 they were united in marriage. He preceded her in death on April 22, 2017.
Ruth was a dedicated to her work and spent much of her life as a secretary at Reese Elementary School, Unitog, Gas Service Company and Crest Ridge Elementary School. She also worked as a bookkeeper at DeBacker Flower and Garden.
Ruth’s family always came first. She was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother. She is survived by her children, Gwen Fox of Warrensburg, Jennifer DeBacker of Warrensburg, James “Jim” (Erin) Brockman of Liberty; her grandchildren, Nikki Moore, Nathan Griffis, Jessi (John) Blevens, and Jamie DeBacker, all of Warrensburg, and Bridger and Bellamy Brockman of Liberty; her great-grandchildren, Nicholas, Kevie, Hanna, Madison, and Lukas; a brother, Bud Arndt of Concordia; a sister, Ruby Weeks of Odessa; and sisters-in-law, Ilene Arndt of Lee’s Summit and Linda Arndt of Pleasant Hill.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; an infant son, James Derrick Brockman; a great-granddaughter, Kelsey Moore; and her siblings, Emmet Arndt, Herbert Arndt, Judy and Earl Eggart and Ralph Arndt.
Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 13, 2019, at Sweeney-Phillips & Holdren Funeral Home with Bishop Harry Stevens officiating.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.
Inurnment will take place in Sunset Hill Cemetery at a later date.
