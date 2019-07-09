Herbert Lee Nelson, age 82, of Warrensburg, died Wednesday morning, July 3, 2019, at The Kansas City Hospice House and Palliative Care.
Born January 6, 1937, in Warrensburg, he was the son of the late McCager Mac Nelson and Hannah Parker.
He was raised in Montserrat, Missouri, from age one through eight by Granny Jenny, his great- grandmother. From eight through 18, he lived with Daddy Clarence Harvey and Permecia Harvey, Grandparents.
Herbert graduated from Hubbard School in Sedalia, Missouri in 1956. Herbert married the love of his life, Beverly Walton in 1958. He grieved her loss deeply and remembered first, Beverly, and then their daughter, Brenda, with annual gatherings for a Scholarship at UCM.
One of Herbs first jobs was at Central Missouri State University, he then worked at AT&T until his retirement in 1991. His second retirement came after 24 years of becoming a beloved favorite presence at Warrensburg Middle School.
Herb had a love for sports ever since playing at a very young age, on a Van Johnson league and had a tryout for the Kansas City As. Later, he loved playing on Championship mens softball teams the Roadrunners and the local team Old Crows. Herb coached and played on softball teams for Perrys BBQ, a town league basketball called the Untouchables, and coached youth flag football. He played softball 50, 60, 70, and 75 year older league.
In his spare time, Herb loved to cook, garden, go to taco Tuesday with his buddies and every morning coffee with his coffee buddies. Herb enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, especially his granddaughter, Morgan. He was often accompanied by Bently, his little dog.
He actively supported UCM and Warrensburg School sports, volunteered his time helping harvesters and feeding those in need. Herb was a Club 15 member. He was an active and faithful member of Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church for 82 years. He served as head usher.
Herb was preceded in death by: his wife, Beverly Walton Nelson; daughter, Brenda Marie Nelson; one brother, Norman Little; and his parents.
He is survived by: son, Darlwin Garnell Nelson; daughter, MeShell DeVon Nelson; one granddaughter, Morgan Leigh Williams; his sisters, Joeann Collins and Carolyn Dunn; and a very large extended family!
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 11, 2019, at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, with Reverend Terrance Moody officiating.
Interment will follow the service in Warrensburg Memorial Gardens.
The family will greet friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday July 10, 2019, at Sweeney-Phillips & Holdren Funeral home in Warrensburg. As published in the Daily Star Journal.
