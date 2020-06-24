Naomi Grace (Huff) Mitchell, 98, of Odessa, Missouri, passed away on Sunday, June 21, 2020, at the New Haven Living Center in Odessa, MO.
A visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m., Monday, June 29, 2020 at Ralph O. Jones Funeral Home, 306 S. 2nd Street, Odessa, MO, 64076, 816-633-5524. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at the funeral home.
