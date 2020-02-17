Naomi Ferne (Snow) Boyle, age 89, El Dorado Springs, MO, formerly of Kingsville, MO, passed away February 12, 2020.
Funeral services for Naomi Boyle were held on Monday, February 17, 2020, at Elm Spring Baptist Church. Interment followed in Elm Spring Cemetery under the direction of Bland-Hackleman Funeral Home.
