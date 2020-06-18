Funeral services for Naomi Dixie Little, 88, Lawrence, will be 11 am, Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Lawrence Heights Christian Church. A visitation will begin at 10 to service time. The family requests all in attendance please use personal protection to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. If unable to attend the service will be broadcast on Facebook Live. https://www.facebook.com/RumseyYostFuneralHomeandCrematory
Online condolences made at rumsey-yost.com.
