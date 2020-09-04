The family of Nancy Jane Anderson is saddened to announce her passing on August 25, 2020 at the age of 85 years.
Nancy, a lifelong resident of Warrensburg, was born Oct. 5, 1934, to J.W. Davis and Emily (Kite) Davis. She graduated from Warrensburg High School in 1952.
Nancy was the beloved wife of Bill Anderson; they had a 38-year romance that only paused upon his death in 2010. May they be reunited again in Heaven.
Nancy was the first female to be selected as City Clerk for Warrensburg. She held that position since April 16, 1957, and successfully fulfilled such ancillary duties and responsibilities as serving as secretary and staff liaison to the Warrensburg Public Facilities Authority, Warrensburg Housing Authority, West Central Veterans Assistance League, and Human Rights Commission, and as the city’s Finance Director. During her fifty years in city government, she served with thirty-one mayors and sixteen city managers and has been a valued supporter of the Howard School project, West Side Community Center, Old Drum bus, Sunset Hills Cemetery, and local Veterans Home.
Nancy contributed to the advancement and enhancement of LAGERS (Local Government Employees Retirement System), combining of water and sewer billing, and changing of the structure of city government from a Mayor/Council to the current City Manager/Council form of government.
Outside of her 50+ year career for the City of Warrensburg, Nancy with her husband, Bill, owned quite a bit of rental property and were very proud they could offer quality, affordable and clean housing to 100’s of residents over the years.
Nancy is the honoree of the Children's Memorial Gardens at Nancy Anderson Park.
Nancy was a member of the First Christian Church of Warrensburg her entire life. She and her family made many lifelong friends at church while becoming to closer to god.
In her younger years she enjoyed cherry cokes, dancing and basketball & later in life she enjoyed her coffee, bridge and football. She raised 5 wonderful children, 1 girl & 4 boys, all while working fulltime for the city and running the rental business.
Nancy will be lovingly remembered by her five children: Andy Gelbach (Karen), Angela Tesky (Mark), Doug Gelbach (Rhonda), Harry Gelbach and Darin Gelbach, her two step-children, Lora Anderson Ledbetter and Kimbal Anderson, nine grandchildren, Jamie, Nicole, AJ, Brittany, Sam, Austin, Ashley, Amber, Kelly; eleven great-grandchildren, Bailey, Brayden, Jayse, Oliver, Lara, Blakely, Emerson, Olivia, Miles, Memphis, Bryce; and her brother Harry Davis and niece Cindy.
The family wishes to send a special thank you to the staff at The Arbors - Assisted Living & Memory Care for their care and compassion of our mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 12th, 2020 at 1pm, at Sweeney-Phillips & Holdren Funeral Home, 617 North Maguire Street, Warrensburg, Missouri.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, friends of Nancy may wish to pay respects on Friday, Sept 11, 2020 between the hours of 4 PM and 8:30 PM.
A private family burial will be in the Sunset Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the First Christian Church of Warrensburg or the Warrensburg Veterans Home and can be left in care of Sweeney-Phillips & Holdren Funeral Home.
